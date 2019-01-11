Would Samsung take the gamble of launching two flagships on February 20?

The news comes as the first tech fair of the year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), nears its end and the buzz of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) begins.

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, at the Samsung Unpacked event in New York on 20 February. The media invite is fairly straightforward—a number 10 followed by the name and date of the event. Samsung has even clung on to the minimal bezel craze in the poster—the number 10 lies halfway between what appears to the edge of the smartphone.

The event will take place on 20 February at 11 am PT (21 February at 12:30 am IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Samsung Unpacked events are perhaps one of the most exciting ones of the year, as they showcase the latest innovations from the South Korean electronics major. But this year it means a big deal for the chaebol as the smartphone industry is seeing a major slump in sales. Samsung enjoys the top spot nevertheless, as Huawei breathes down its neck. Huawei leapfrogged Apple in sales last year with its killer innovations like a triple camera setup, wireless reverse charging and, to some extent, flashy design choices.

Samsung’s developers’ conference held in November last year gave us a peek into Samsung’s plans for 2019. A foldable smartphone, One UI and punch-hole cutouts are a few things we can expect from Samsung this year.

But as we saw at the Apple Event, where the iPhone XS was launched, it’s not really a wise idea to launch two hot devices together. In fact, the Cupertino-based company launched other fan favourite devices (which were desperately in need of a revamp) at a separate event to avoid dousing the flames of the new iPhones (and Apple Watch).

We can expect Samsung to do the same; given the new foldable smartphone passes all the necessary quality tests and is fit for production—it will be a massive embarrassment for Samsung if it lets out a half-baked product at such a crucial time.

The S10, on the other hand, will most likely receive one of the Infinity cutouts showcased at the developers’ conference. I’ve my bets on the Infinity-O design, much like the one on Honor’s View 20. Samsung will also try packing the S10 to the gills with the newest system-on-a-chip from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855. 5G compatibility is another thing under debate at the moment—it’s a massive gamble since the technology is still in its nascent stages and is mainly aimed at connected devices.

Rumours also suggest that the Galaxy 10 might be available in 3 different variants—the regular Galaxy S10, a bigger Galaxy S10 Plus and an affordable Galaxy S10 Lite.