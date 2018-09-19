Redmi 6A goes on first flash sale today at 12 noon: Offers, specifications

Redmi 6A comes in Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold colour variants.

The most affordable phone of the Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 trio launched couple of weeks ago, the Redmi 6A, will go on sale for the first time today at 12 noon. Yesterday, the Redmi 6 Pro was put went on flash sale via Mi.com and Amazon. The Redmi 6A has been priced at Rs 5,999 for the 16GB internal storage version and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB internal storage version. Both variants come with 2GB of RAM.

Redmi 6A: Offers

The Redmi 6A will be available on Mi.com and Amazon from 12 noon today for a short period until its stocks last. We recommend you keep your payment and address details ready for a speedy checkout as the phone will go out of stocks due to limited availability.

Jio is providing a Rs 2,200 cashback with 100GB of additional data to its users who buy the Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi, during the launch event, declared that the prices of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are introductory in nature and might change due to the depreciation of Rupee against the dollar.

Redmi 6A: Specifications:

The Redmi 6A is basically a stripped down version of the Redmi 6, featuring the same 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 1440x720 and a pixel density of 295ppi. The Redmi 6A is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two variants of 16GB internal storage and 32GB storage, both with 2GB RAM, and can be expandable via a MicroSD card. On the software end, the phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 with MIUI 9.6 running atop. It’s backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6A features a lonesome 13MP clicker on the back with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro USB port.

The Redmi 6A comes in Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold colour variants.