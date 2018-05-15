What makes the Honor 10 click?

The Honor 10 will be launched globally at an event in London today.

The Apple iPhone X inspired notch based design has become quite a hit with Android phonemakers. After Oppo, Vivo and Asus, Chinese company Huawei is switching to the new design language as it looks more futuristic than the thin bezel phones from last year. It also utilises the unused spaces on the front panel better than them.

While the P20 and P20 Pro were the first phones in Huawei’s portfolio, the Honor 10 is the first smartphone under the Honor brand to offer this new design. Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei for online buyers and is immensely popular in India.

First showcased in China last month, the Honor 10 will be launched globally at an event in London today. In India, it will be available at Flipkart.com from 16 May. While the India prices will be announced later today, we expect it to be priced around Rs 30,000, considering the fact that it is priced in China at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 27,665) .

■ Design is going to be the key talking point of the Honor 10 and it’s not just the front panel which is expected to impress people. The phone’s back panel is going to be a show stealer too with the glass back finish and the eye catching colour options such as Mirage Blue and Mirage Purple.

■ For those who are not aware of the benefits of the new design language, the big takeaway is that the screen looks more immersive as the bezels look a lot thinner. The top bezel not only looks thin but smaller as well as the unused space around the front camera is now a part of the screen a d shows time, battery status and signal strength instead of a black strip.

■ In terms of screen size, the Honor 10 is not in the same league as the P20 Pro, which has a 6.1-inch screen. It has a slightly smaller 5.8-inch display, which offers resolution of 2,280x1,080p and wider than wide aspect ratio of 19:9.

Due to the new design and not so big screen, the Honor 10 is going to be a very compact affair. It stands 149.6mm tall and weighs just 153g.

■ Despite the thin bezel design, Huawei has managed to accommodate a front facing finger print sensor below the screen.

■To drive the new smartphone, Huawei has used the same Kirin 970 octa-core processor, which powers the more expensive Huawei P20 Pro (Rs 64,999). It is a powerful processor and is considered at par with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset which runs in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and several other flagships. Huawei has paired it with 6GB RAM, while internal storage is expected to go up to 128GB.

■ One of the unique elements of the chipset is the built-in neural processing unit (NPU), which uses AI (artificial intelligence) to remember user requirements so it can allocate the phone’s resource faster.

■ The Honor 10 will be dual camera affair with a 16-megapixel sensor with aperture of f/1.8 for capturing detail and a 24-megapixel black and white sensor for capturing real monochrome shots.

What its up against?

■ At that price the Honor 10 is likely to compete with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 32,999) and the OnePlus 6, which will be launched on 17 May. The Xiaomi phone has no bezel on three sides of the screen and offers a slightly bigger 6-inch screen. However, it is quite hefty (209g) compared to Honor 10 due to the ceramic back finish.

■The OnePlus is not officially launched yet, but from what we know it is going to offer an even bigger 6.3-inch screen, will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and will have a glass back finish.