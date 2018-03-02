Real Cricket 2018 is bigger and grander

Players can take part in Quick Matches or lead a team in Under-19 WC, Australian Domestic League or World Cup in Tournament mode. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The latest iteration in the Real Cricket series is called Real Cricket 2018, and is available on the Play Store for free, under the Google Early Access program. This means the game is still in beta mode and has been released early to get users’ feedback.

While the features and interface are unlikely to change in the final version, user feedback will allow the game developer Nautilus to identify and fix any bugs. It works offline and requires 210MB of space to install.

The game marks a major departure in the Real Cricket series in terms of graphics and gameplay. Game engine has been upgraded, while player models look more polished and some of the faces even resemble their real-life counterparts. Stadiums have been elaborately designed too and look a lot like the original stadiums they are based after. Spectators look more spirited and can be seen jumping when sixes are hit or a wicket falls.

The game captures important moments such as pitch report, toss, big hits, fall of wicket from multiple camera angles. However, during batting and bowling only one camera angle is available. The game uses real player names and teams from all major test playing countries.

In terms of gameplay, players now have more options. During bowing, player have access to more bowling variations such as the leg cutter, in swing, out swing, reverse swing, slower, and the option to change field settings. The gameplay is a bit slow but challenging. Upgrading to better quality bats, shoes, can enhance player’s run scoring abilities. However, these are not free and have to be bought separately through in-app purchases.

Players can take part in Quick Matches or lead a team in Under-19 WC, Australian Domestic League or World Cup in Tournament mode. While the former is available all the time, tournaments open only after a player moves to higher levels. One can unlock them forever, by signing up for the Rs199 monthly subscription.

Overall, Real Cricket 2018 is more entertaining and challenging than before. The visual overhaul puts it at par with some of the best looking cricket games on mobile such as Disney’s ICC Pro Cricket 2015 and Big Ant’s Big Bash Cricket.