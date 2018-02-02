Instagram is evolving with new features, again

Instagram enjoys immense popularity among social media enthusiasts due to its more direct sharing nature and less cluttered interface. The Facebook-owned social media platform added more than 200 million users last year, taking its monthly active user base to 800 million as on September 2017, according to market research company Statista. In the last few days, several new features were added to the photo blogging platform, providing users with greater control and options. Here are some of them that you may have missed out.

New Type mode in stories

Instagram has added a new feature called Type Mode, which allows users to add slides in Stories with just text in them. This means users don’t always have to capture a photo or a video to publish stories. They can also put out their thoughts as fill page slides. To make sure the text-based slides do not look dull, there are several options to jazz it up such as changing the background colour, font style and even add stickers. The feature will show in Stories

Activity status

The social media wants people to chat more on Instagram with the Direct Messages feature. The new Activity status can help users find if their friends are active on social media at the same time as they are. Active by default, the last active time will show right under the user name. But users can always disable the feature and keep their activity status private, in Settings->Show Activity Status.

Add GIF stickers

Users can now make their photos and videos in Stories more fun and creative by adding GIF stickers on them. The Stories page will now show a GIF button providing access to thousands of cool stickers powered by GIPHY, an online database of shared animated GIFs.