Honor 7S launch in India today: Expected price, specs

The smartphone was unveiled in Pakistan and China in May as the Honor Play 7. Photo: Honor China

Huawei sub-brand will release its ultra-budget phone –the Honor 7S – today in India. The Honor 7S is an ultra-budget offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and is expected to be priced around Rs 8,000. The smartphone was unveiled in Pakistan and China in May as the Honor Play 7.

Honor started a Spin-to-Win contest recently, giving users a chance to win the upcoming Honor 7S, as well other already launched smartphones like the Honor Play, Honor 9N and the Honor Band 3. The contest will go on till September 7.

Honor 7S: Expected price

In its release in the Pakistani market, the Honor 7S (or the Honor Play 7) was priced at 14,499 Pakistani Rupees (about Rs 8,400). The price in India expected to be identical to this.

Honor 7S: Expected specifications

The Honor 7S is expected to be lit by a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display without a notch. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that is expandable to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone will be backed by a 3,020mAh battery.

On the back of the phone we can expect a 13MP camera sensor with LED flash and phase-detection autofocus, while on the front there will be a 5MP sensor.

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, GLONASS, GPS, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 4.2 with LE and a 3.5mm headphone jack will be the connectivity options on this phone.

Honor 7S: Live stream

The Honor 7S India launch event will start at 2:30 pm today. You can catch the live stream at Honor India’s official YouTube channel.