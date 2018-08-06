Honor Play gaming smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications and offers
The Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC bundled with GPU Turbo which significantly improves graphics performance.
Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its latest gaming smartphone, the Honor Play in India today. The Honor Play is priced at ₹ 19,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB variant is priced at ₹23,999. The phone is available exclusively through Amazon.in.
Honor Play specifications:
The Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC along with Mali-G72 GPU and a built in NPU (neural processor unit). It comes 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.
On the optical front, it boasts a vertically stacked, 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Connectivity options on the Honor Play include include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C.
The phone comes in Navy Blue and Midnight Black colour variants.
What’s new?
The neural processing unit (NPU) on the Honor Play is said to consume only 2% battery as compared to other CPUs capable of performing similar AI tasks.
The GPU Turbo is an integrated hardware-software graphics processor acceleration technology which significantly improves graphics performance, bringing about a much smoother gaming experience.
Price and offers:
The Honor Play is priced at ₹ 19,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB variant is priced at ₹23,999. The phone is available exclusively through Amazon.in. Vodafone’s launch offer provides 10GB of data additional per month for a year, along with an Amazon Prime subscription, and more.
