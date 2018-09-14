How Apple’s App Accelerator is helping Indian developers play on the world stage

The App Accelerator is open to all registered iOS developers in India.

New Delhi: Apurva Roy Choudhury, a Mumbai-based developer of real-time dashboard app Numerics, built software and apps for multiple platforms including Google’s Android and Windows but was saddled with piracy and distribution challenges. “An app would eventually be cracked and distributed for free,” he rued.

This prompted him to completely migrate to Apple Inc.’s platform, which “gave us an ecosystem which eliminated piracy and a level-playing field with global developers”.

Choudhury believes in getting revenue from customers through in-app purchases and subscription, instead of overwhelming them with advertisements. “It is one of the reasons why we are not Android,” he insists.

Apple is trying to get more such Indian developers to build apps for its multiple platforms such as the iOS (iPhone and iPads), WatchOS (Apple Watch), Mac OS (MacBooks, iMac) and tvOS (Apple TV).

Apple claims its app economy has created more than 740,000 jobs in India-

It is doing so by trying to build an ecosystem of loyal app developers in India for its multiple platforms, entrenching itself in the development process from the beginning.

A case in point is the App Accelerator programme based in Bengaluru, which was set up last year and provides developers with the training, resources and collaborative environment needed to build apps.

This has made it easier for Indian developers like Bony Raju, founder of Tresreis Technologies Pvt. Ltd who used Apple’s augmented reality (AR) kit to develop a space-based shooting game SpacewAR Uprising for iPhones and iPads. With help from the App Accelerator, “I was able to create a smooth AR experience in the game”, says Raju.

App Store’s worldwide gross revenue was $22.6 billion in the first half of 2018, according to a July market report by SensorTower -

The App Accelerator is open to all registered iOS developers in India. Froggipedia, Calzy 3, FitSo, Fantastic Chef and Numerics are just some of the popular apps that were developed under the App Accelerator programme.

Apple has also redesigned the App Store, adding new sections such as the Today tab, which puts the spotlight on one app every day. “Every Day App Store” editors handpick an app and put it at the top of the Today tab, where it can be seen by users in more than 50 countries. Numerics is one of the apps by an Indian developer to be featured in the Today tab.

Further, during India specific-events, apps made by local developers are highlighted separately.

Apple’s Design Awards is another platform which helps put lesser known apps by small developers on the global map. Chennai-based developer, Raja Vijayraman, became the first Indian to win this award in June 2018 at the Worldwide Developers Conference for Calzy 3.