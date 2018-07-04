WhatsApp says partnership with govt, society needed to combat misinformation

Last month, the IT ministry raised concerns related to the rollout of WhatsApp Payments in India seeking clarity on whether the new UPI-based service conforms to the security and privacy rules of the RBI. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday replied to the information technology (IT) ministry’s queries by outlining the detailed strategy followed by the company to prevent any misuse of its platform.

“Like the government of India, we’re horrified by these terrible acts of violence and wanted to respond quickly to the very important issues you have raised. We believe this is a challenge that requires government, civil society and technology companies to work together,” said WhatsApp in its letter to the IT ministry, a copy of which Mint accessed.

On Monday, the IT ministry wrote to WhatsApp to take appropriate measures to curtail the spread of fake and provocative messages through its platform.

This came against the backdrop of a spate of murders in the country over the last month connected to fake messages on social media, which have mainly spread through WhatsApp. These incidents have been reported from several states such as Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal.

In response, the social media giant said that it plans to launch a new feature that would act as content filter for messages sent on groups.

“We have been testing a new label in India that highlights when a message has been forwarded versus one that is composed by the sender. This could serve as an important signal for recipients to think twice before forwarding messages because it lets a user know if content they received was written by the person they know or a potential rumor from someone else,” said WhatsApp in the letter.

The company is not able to see the content carried in private conversations on the app as these messages are private, WhatsApp said.

“Because we cannot see the content of messages being sent over WhatsApp, we block messages based on user reports and by the manner in which they are sent. We use machine learning to identify accounts sending a high volume of messages (faster than any human could) and we are constantly working to improve our ability to stop unwanted automated messages,” it said.

Last month, the IT ministry raised concerns related to the rollout of WhatsApp Payments in India seeking clarity on whether the new UPI-based service conforms to the security and privacy rules of the Reserve Bank of India.