Vivo V11 Pro launched in India at Rs 25,990: Offers, specifications

Vivo today unveiled the Vivo V11 Pro, the Chinese smarpthone maker’s cheapest offering with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is an upgrade to the Vivo V9, which was launched in May. The Vivo V11 Pro has been priced at Rs 25,990 with pre-bookings starting today and the first sale on September 12 via Vivo India website

Vivo V11 Pro: Price and offers

The Vivo V11 Pro comes in a single 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 25,990. Launch offers on the Vivo V11 Pro include Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, Rs 4,500 instant benefits by Jio and one-time screen replacement. The phone will be available on the Vivo India website from September 12 while the pre-bookings will start today.

Vivo V11 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo V11 Pro is lit by a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a “teardrop notch” and a resolution of 2340x1080. Powering the device is the AI-enabled octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four other Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone comes with a game mode which is optimised to provide a better gaming experience. The Vivo V11 Pro is backed by a 3,400mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

At the back of the phone is a dual camera setup comprising 12MP and 5MP sensors with dual pixel technology, which Vivo claims can provide better low-light photography. For clicking selfies, there’s a 25MP front facing camera.

The most advertised feature of the phone is the in-display fingerprint scanner. This will be the first time this feature will be available in a Vivo V-series smartphone. Vivo claims that this 4th generation in-display fingerprint scanner is faster and more efficient than its previous iterations.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro USB port.