Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite global launch in Spain: How to watch live-stream, expected specifications and price
The Mi A2 is expected to be a rebranded version of Mi 6X that was launched a few months ago in China while the Mi A2 lite is expected to be a stripped down version of it, featuring a notch.
Xiaomi’s much anticipated Android One handsets, the Mi A2 and Mi A2 lite, are going to be unveiled today in Spain. The smartphones are expected to be priced between ₹14,000 to ₹18,000. The Indian launch is yet to be announced by Xiaomi. The Mi A2 is expected to be a rebranded version of Mi 6X that was launched a few months ago in China while the Mi A2 lite is expected to be a stripped down version of it, featuring a notch but a bigger battery.
How to live-stream the launch event
Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 lite’s launch event will be live-streamed on Mi’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 2:30 pm IST on July 24. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.
What to expect?
The Mi A2, a rebranded version of the Mi 6X, has been leaked several times on the internet and was even listed on a Swiss portal called Digitec. The smartphone is expected to run on Android One with the same 5.99-inch full HD+ display as seen on the Mi 6X. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and three storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. In the camera department, it is rumoured to have a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP selfie camera. It will also come with a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.
The Mi A2 lite is expected to run the same Android One platform with a notched 5.84-inch Full HD+ display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset paired and is expected to offer a 4,000mAh battery. It could also have 12MP + 5MP dual-rear cameras, alongside a 5MP selfie sensor.
