Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite global launch in Spain: How to watch live-stream, expected specifications and price

Xiaomi’s much anticipated Android One handsets, the Mi A2 and Mi A2 lite, are going to be unveiled today in Spain. The smartphones are expected to be priced between ₹14,000 to ₹18,000. The Indian launch is yet to be announced by Xiaomi. The Mi A2 is expected to be a rebranded version of Mi 6X that was launched a few months ago in China while the Mi A2 lite is expected to be a stripped down version of it, featuring a notch but a bigger battery.

How to live-stream the launch event

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 lite’s launch event will be live-streamed on Mi’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 2:30 pm IST on July 24. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.

What to expect?

The Mi A2, a rebranded version of the Mi 6X, has been leaked several times on the internet and was even listed on a Swiss portal called Digitec. The smartphone is expected to run on Android One with the same 5.99-inch full HD+ display as seen on the Mi 6X. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and three storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. In the camera department, it is rumoured to have a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP selfie camera. It will also come with a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The Mi A2 lite is expected to run the same Android One platform with a notched 5.84-inch Full HD+ display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset paired and is expected to offer a 4,000mAh battery. It could also have 12MP + 5MP dual-rear cameras, alongside a 5MP selfie sensor.