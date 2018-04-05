Foxconn, Sirin Labs to make first blockchain smartphone
Bengaluru: Swiss-Israeli technology firm Sirin Labs said that FIH Mobile Ltd, a subsidiary of world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone, which is designed to securely store and use digital currencies such as bitcoin in fee-less transactions.
Finney, the world’s first blockchain-based smartphone, can automatically convert tokens for the use of decentralized applications, without having to obtain the different tokens through an exchange, Sirin said.
The company raised $157.8 million in an initial coin offering in December to support the development of an open source blockchain smartphone, as well as a blockchain personal computer.
Sirin plans to sell the device through eight new stores located in Vietnam and Turkey and has so far more than 25,000 units preordered, according to a Bloomberg report
Sirin aims to ship from 100,000 to a few million units this year, the report said. Reuters
Latest News »
- Rs400-600 crore riding on Salman Khan: trade analysts
- Trai moots public Wi-Fi access grid, submits report to telecom ministry
- Facebook says 5.62 lakh Indians affected by data leak involving Cambridge Analytica
- Commonwealth Games 2018: Record-breaking Mirabai claims India’s 1st gold
- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market
Allowing promoters of small firms to bid at insolvency auctions fraught with moral hazard
The impact of the gas price hike for producers
Indian auto component makers are hungry for overseas acquisitions
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?