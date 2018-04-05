 Foxconn, Sirin Labs to make first blockchain smartphone - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Technology

Foxconn, Sirin Labs to make first blockchain smartphone

Foxconn, will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone, which is designed to securely store and use digital currencies such as bitcoin in fee-less transactions
Last Published: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 02 43 PM IST
Rama Venkat
Foxconn and Sirin Labs will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn and Sirin Labs will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Swiss-Israeli technology firm Sirin Labs said that FIH Mobile Ltd, a subsidiary of world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, will manufacture its Finney blockchain smartphone, which is designed to securely store and use digital currencies such as bitcoin in fee-less transactions.

Finney, the world’s first blockchain-based smartphone, can automatically convert tokens for the use of decentralized applications, without having to obtain the different tokens through an exchange, Sirin said.

The company raised $157.8 million in an initial coin offering in December to support the development of an open source blockchain smartphone, as well as a blockchain personal computer.

Sirin plans to sell the device through eight new stores located in Vietnam and Turkey and has so far more than 25,000 units preordered, according to a Bloomberg report

Sirin aims to ship from 100,000 to a few million units this year, the report said. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Apr 05 2018. 02 41 PM IST
Topics: Foxconn Sirin Labs Blockchain smartphone Finney Technology firm

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »