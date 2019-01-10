Xiaomi launches two Mi TVs, debuts Mi Soundbar in India

Xiaomi debuts the home audio category with Mi Soundbar.

Xiaomi on Thursday introduced two new large screen TVs - Mi LED TV 4X Pro and Mi LED TV 4A Pro, along with a debut in the home audio category with Mi Soundbar. The 4X Pro is a 55-inch TV while the 4A Pro is a 43-inch TV. Xiaomi is eyeing a stronger foothold as a serious Smart TV brand in India with the launch of these TVs.

While the 4X Pro sports a UHD 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, the 4A pro comes with a Full HD 1920x1080 panel. The 4X Pro also supports 10-bit colour depth and HDR10.

Both TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD-surround sound, Bluetooth remotes which support voice recognition and an Android-based interface called PatchWall which natively supports Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON and more.

The 4X Pro comes equipped with 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 4A Pro comes with the same chipset and internal storage, but with only 1GB of RAM. Both TVs support WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz/5GHz. I/O options include 3 HDMI slots, 2 USB ports and one Ethernet and PDIF port each.

With the Mi Soundbar, Xiaomi aims to complete the home audio experience for users. The Soundbar comes with eight drivers, including two 20mm dome tweeters for the highs, two 2.5” woofers for the mids and four passive radiators for the lows and bass. Connectivity options include line-in, aux, Bluetooth and S/PDIF.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 while the Mi LED TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 and will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 15 January.

The Mi Soundbar will be available starting 16 January at Rs 4,999 on Mi.com and Mi Home stores.