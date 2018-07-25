PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update: New War Mode, Clan System and more

PUBG Mobile, released on 19 March 2018, raked up nearly 10 million users by May, according to parent company Tencent and PUBG Corp.

After making fans wait for nearly seven hours, Players Unknowns Battleground (PUBG) has finally rolled out the latest PUBG Mobile update 0.7.0 which features a War Mode. Both, Android and iOS platforms have received this update. The War Mode is basically PUBG Mobile’s take on the popular death match mode.

Gameplay changes:

Teams now skydive into a small area of the map and players can continuously respawn. The team that reaches 100 points first wins the game. Players earn three points for killing an opponent, one point for killing an already downed player and one point for saving a teammate. Light, half and thumb foregrip have been added which reduce the recoil and improve the aim while shooting. There is new “instant refuel” button which allows the vehicle to be refuelled instantly.

New clan system

Another new feature is the PUBG Mobile clan system, which allows players to customise unique clan icons. Players can earn rewards by completing challenges and climbing in ranks.

UI Changes

This patch will also update the main menu to let players enter different modes quicker and the shop UI which allows bulk crate purchases and batch dismantling of extra items in inventory. New vehicles, helmets, backpacks, character faces and weapons are also added. There’s also an updated chat system which adds a team channel for finding teams.

This update also allows players to like other players after a match which are reflected on a player’s profile page. The new chat system adds a team channel for finding teams and a community system where players can find topics that interest them by tags.

PUBG Mobile, released on 19 March 2018, raked up nearly 10 million users by May, according to parent company Tencent and PUBG Corp. As a whole, PUBG has sold over 40 million copies across platforms, 30 million of which have come from Windows. It is also one of the most popular and rapidly growing battle royale games, competing alongside Fortnite, which was recently released on iOS.