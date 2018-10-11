4 phones launched—one with 4 cameras, another looks like a banana

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the first smartphone in the world to feature four cameras. Photo: Kul Bhushan/HT

The year 2018 has seen some of the most exciting smartphone launches. We have seen phones providing more screen real estate, more cameras, fingerprint scanners under the display, you get the idea.

But today has to be the day with the most diverse smartphone launches to date, period. To begin with, we have a smartphone that makes you think how many cameras are too many cameras — the Galaxy A9. Then we have a phone that promises to make smartphone gaming a whole lot better — the Razer Phone 2. Nokia saw the launch of two phones in India—a budget smartphone, the Nokia 3.1 Plus, with a 6-inch display and a Mediatek processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and a feature phone which is lovably called the “Banana Phone”, the Nokia 8110.

While the Galaxy A9 and the Razer Phone 2 were launched globally and might take some time to make their way to India, the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8110 are here for good and you can buy them off online stores right away.

Samsung Galaxy A9:

The Samsung Galaxy A9 was launched at the “4x Fun” event in Kuala Lumpur. It is the second smartphone in succession from Samsung to feature more than two cameras, and is the first smartphone in the world to have four cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A7 has three cameras, you can read more about how they perform here.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. Photo: Kul Bhushan/HT

The phone sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. Powering the device is an unnamed octa-core processor with four performance cores running at 2.2GHz and other four running at 1.8GHz. The phone comes in two RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB with a single internal storage option of 128GB that can be expanded up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. The device runs Android Oreo 8.0 and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

The smartphone, as mentioned earlier, has four cameras. They are present in a vertical formation at the back of the device. The setup consists of a regular “primary camera” with a 24MP sensor and a “secondary” camera with 5MP depth sensor on top of which lie the telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and ultra-wide camera with 120-degrees field-of-view.

The price of the smartphone hasn’t been announced at the event.

Razer Phone 2:

Gaming peripheral maker Razer announced the Razer Phone 2 at a price tag of $799. The first Razer Phone was launched in November 2017, but never made its way to India.

The Razer Phone 2 is designed around gaming—it features a 5.7-inch 1440p UltraMotion display with a refresh rate of 120Hz

The Razer Phone 2 is designed around gaming—it features a 5.7-inch 1440p UltraMotion display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The higher refresh rates helps reduce response time of the screen, which allows for a more precise gaming experience. Razer has opted for a more traditional (read “tried and tested”) aspect ratio of 16:9, which is optimised for most games.

Powering the Razer Phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with vapour chamber cooling. Razer claims the cooling system “efficiently sustains higher average frame rates, for a cooler and more comfortable experience.” Paired with the processor is 8GB of RAM and an option between 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The phone skips on all aesthetically pleasing goodies like an edge-to-edge display—it has a massive chin and forehead for accommodating giant stereo speakers. However, Razer has included a really cool RGB “light-up logo” at the back of the phone. It’s an unnecessary feature, but is in line with Razer’s other devices. Also adding to the bulk of device is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge+.

The original Razer Phone lagged behind in the camera department, so the gaming company has made amends this time. At the back of the phone are two 12MP cameras—one with a wide angle lens and one with a telephoto lens.

Finally, the phone comes in two finishes— “classy mirror” and “rugged satin”.

Nokia 3.1 Plus:

Nokia has released two “point one plus” smartphones in India this year—the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Both are Android One devices sitting well under the Rs 20,000 mark. To come up with an answer to the Redmi 6 Pro, the Finnish smartphone maker launched the Nokia 3.1 Plus at a price of Rs 11,499.

The back of the Nokia 3.1 Plus features two cameras—a 13MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary clicker with an aperture of f/2.4

The phone is shod with a 6-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 with no notch. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with an option between 2GB and 3GB of RAM. It also comes in two storage options of 16GB and 32GB that are expandable up to 400GB via a MicroSD card.

At the back of the phone are two cameras—a 13MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary clicker with an aperture of f/2.4.

The phone runs Android One based on Oreo and guarantees firmware and software updates. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life.

Nokia 8110:

The Nokia 8110 (2018) is the modern remake of the original Nokia 8110 that was launched in 1996. The modern iteration retains the slider, which reveals the alpha-numeric keypad and the same ‘banana phone’ design philosophy, while at the same time providing modern features like an updated chipset, colour display and 4G connectivity.

The new Nokia 8110 retains the slider, which reveals the alpha-numeric keypad and the same ‘banana phone’ design philosophy of the original Nokia 8110. Photo: Nokia

The “smart feature phone” is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC and runs KaiOS—the same operating system that powers the JioPhone 1 and 2. This is paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage.

The rear of the phone gets a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and none on the front. The phone is powered by a 1,500mAh battery, which can provide up to 9.35 hours of talktime.

The phone is priced at Rs 5,999 and comes in two colour variants— Banana Yellow and Traditional Black.