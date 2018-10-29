Live now
OnePlus 6T launch LIVE: Unlock the Speed event in New York begins at 8.30 pm IST
Live updates from OnePlus 6T Unlock the Speed at New York City where the OnePlus 6T will be launched
Last Modified: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 08 00 PM IST
Highlights
- A few moments from now, OnePlus will launch its yearly upgrade to the OnePlus 6 at an event in New York City. You can expect the OnePlus 6T to receive a new display, fingerprint scanner as well as a few software updates. Here are all latest updates from the Unlock the Speed event from New York City.
- 08:00 pm IST OnePlus 6T: Expected upgradesThe OnePlus 6T will receive an in-display fingerprint scanner along with a teardrop notch, which helps in keeping screen bezels to a minimum. The phone will receive a bump in battery capacity all the way up to 3,750mAh. It will get a refreshed version of the OxygenOS 9, which will come with new navigation gestures and camera software trickery. It will skip the 3.5mm headphone jack.
First Published: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 08 00 PM IST
