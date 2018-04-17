Google’s AI for book search
Google is working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based experiment called Talk to Books which will allow users to find e-books and relevant passages from them, using not only the title of the book or the name of the author, but also conversational sentences.
Talk to Books is basically a web page powered by a machine-learning model that has been trained to understand conversation. When a user enters text in the search bar, it scans through over 100,000 e-books on Google Play Books looking for passages with similar ideas and displays them.
To the sample query: “What smell brings back great memories?”, the AI tool finds books such as Stranger To My Self by Jeffrey Abugel, Buttons And Pain by Penelope Sky, along with an excerpt from these books similar to the search query.
