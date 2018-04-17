 Google’s AI for book search - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Technology

Google’s AI for book search

Google is working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based experiment called Talk to Books which will allow users to find ebooks
Last Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 09 15 PM IST
Abhijit Ahaskar
Talk to Books is basically a webpage powered by a machine learning model that has been trained to understand conversation.
Talk to Books is basically a webpage powered by a machine learning model that has been trained to understand conversation.

Google is working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based experiment called Talk to Books which will allow users to find e-books and relevant passages from them, using not only the title of the book or the name of the author, but also conversational sentences.

Talk to Books is basically a web page powered by a machine-learning model that has been trained to understand conversation. When a user enters text in the search bar, it scans through over 100,000 e-books on Google Play Books looking for passages with similar ideas and displays them.

To the sample query: “What smell brings back great memories?”, the AI tool finds books such as Stranger To My Self by Jeffrey Abugel, Buttons And Pain by Penelope Sky, along with an excerpt from these books similar to the search query.

First Published: Tue, Apr 17 2018. 09 09 PM IST
Topics: Talk to Books Google AI Google AI for books Google machine learning

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »