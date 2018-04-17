Google’s AI for book search

Talk to Books is basically a webpage powered by a machine learning model that has been trained to understand conversation.

Talk to Books is basically a web page powered by a machine-learning model that has been trained to understand conversation. When a user enters text in the search bar, it scans through over 100,000 e-books on Google Play Books looking for passages with similar ideas and displays them.

To the sample query: “What smell brings back great memories?”, the AI tool finds books such as Stranger To My Self by Jeffrey Abugel, Buttons And Pain by Penelope Sky, along with an excerpt from these books similar to the search query.