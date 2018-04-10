Apple dresses the iPhone 8 in red

Prices for the (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition phones start from Rs67,940.

Apple has launched red iPhone variants—the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition. These will be available in India in May, along with gold, silver and space grey colour options. Prices for the (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition phones start from Rs67,940—you pay a slight premium for the red colour; standard iPhone 8 prices start at Rs66,120.

The two new iPhones retain the aluminium and glass design and are dust- and water-resistant. They have the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens with the True Tone feature, and the 12-megapixel cameras.

The (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition phones will run the A11 Bionic processor, which means you will get great app and gaming performance.

These phones are the outcome of a partnership between Apple, brand licensing company (RED) and The Global Fund, which aims to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. As much as 50% of the money that you pay to buy a (PRODUCT)RED device, goes to charity. Apple gave the iPhone the (PRODUCT)RED treatment for the first time last year, launching the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus(PRODUCT)RED variants.