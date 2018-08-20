Nokia 6.1 gets a price cut, Nokia 6.1 Plus expected this week

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India in April, following its global launch at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in February

Nokia licensee HMD Global has dropped the price in India of the Nokia 6.1 ahead of the launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Both variants of the Nokia 6.1 (3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM) are getting a price cut of Rs 1,500 in India. The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India in April, following its global launch at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in February.

The original price of the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM model was set at Rs. 16,999, but with the price cut it now retails at Rs 15,499. The 4GB RAM/64 ROM version cost Rs 18,999 originally, but after the price cut, it sells for Rs 17,499. The offers on the phone remain the same as during the time of launch. You can find more about them on the company’s website.

Read Also: MWC 2018: Google’s next Android bets

A new version of the Nokia 6.1 is also expected to be launched in India tomorrow. Named the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the smartphone was launched in Hong Kong in July. The phone features a 5.8-inch FHD+ notched display with a resolution of 2280x1080. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a MicroSD card. Just like the Nokia 6.1, it will run on the Android One platform based on Android Oreo, which puts it on the priority list of phones to receive the latest security and OS updates.

The phone features a 16MP+5MP vertically stacked dual rear camera and a front facing 16MP selfie camera. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type C, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor and compass. It comes in black, blue and white colour variants and is powered by a 3,060mAh battery.