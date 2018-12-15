Asus TUF FX505 is a gaming notebook you can use at work

Powered by Intel’s 8th gen core i7-8750H processor with up to 16GB RAM and Nvdia’s GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) graphics, the TUF FX505 is slightly better placed to handle AAA games

Asus’ new gaming notebook line-up, TUF, is here to stay. It’s a more cost effective alternative to the ROG (Republic of Gamers) series. The range has two new notebooks with improved displays, superior hardware and more refined looks. The TUF FX505, which costs Rs 1,29,990, is the successor to the FX504GE, which was launched in June 2018.

Design

The TUF FX505 is solidly built with a sandblasted metal finish (to avoid smudges) on the lid. It looks refreshing and compact with the thin bezel design that is fast becoming a trend in notebooks too, after smartphones.

At 362mm, it looks smaller than the predecessor (which measured over 380mm sideways) and would fit comfortably into a regular work backpack with ease. However, at 2.3kg, it is just about 100g lighter than that one.

What we also like about it is that unlike the ROG series, it isn’t crying out loud about its gaming roots—so instead of using flashy designs and eye catching backlighting, it has the more discreet X carving on the top with the regular Asus logo on back. The idea is to allow users to carry their laptops for work without feeling out of place or casual during meetings.

Display

The 15.6 inch display retains the 1,920x1080p resolution of the predecessor, but looks a bit more vivid. The laptop also offers a slightly superior refresh rate of 144Hz, keeping screen tearing and frame lags during fast-paced shooting or racing games at bay. The matte coating on top is now common in most gaming laptops but still very useful as it puts less stress on the eyes, and is easier to use outdoors, compared to displays with glossy finish.

Performance

Powered by Intel’s 8th gen core i7-8750H processor with up to 16GB RAM and Nvdia’s GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) graphics, the TUF FX505 is slightly better placed to handle AAA games like Far Cry 5 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds than its predecessor, which had a slightly underwhelming GeForce GTX 1050 (4GB) graphics.

The dual fan mechanism keeps the laptop cool during long gaming sessions. Battery backup continues to be low, like most gaming notebooks. In this case you get about an hour of non-stop gaming on full brightness.

The notebook has well-spaced keys allowing smooth typing experience. The keyboard is also RGB backlit, so the keys remain visible in low light. The laptop offers hybrid storage, which includes a 256GB SSD for faster boot-up of games and apps, and 1TB HDD for HD movies and games with large file size.

Verdict

The Asus TUF FX505 offers a significant upgrade over its predecessor in terms of looks and performance. Among rivals, there are very few options at the the given price point that offer the Nvidia 1060 GPU or a 144HZ display.

The HP Omen 15-dc0106tx, which has almost similar specs and a thin bezel design is a solid alternative if you fancy gaming notebooks with more sporty looks. It is slightly more expensive, at Rs 1,43,490.