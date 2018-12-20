Nokia 8 receives Pie update; Digital Wellbeing, gesture navigation, App Actions missing

Digital Wellbeing, gesture navigation and App Actions are Android One exclusive features, so Google didn’t make them available to the Nokia 8.

HMD Global, Nokia’s brand licensee, has started rolling out Android Pie to Nokia 8 units today. The much awaited update had a deadline of November and some reports say that Nokia had been deliberately updating it.

HMD Chief Product Officer Juho tweeted out that subsequent Android Pie builds will bring the missing key features of Android Pie, namely Digital Wellbeing, App actions and Adaptive Battery, to the Nokia 8.

Nokia Power User, a blog keeping track of the latest Nokia devices, mentioned in a report that HMD Global couldn’t include the aforementioned features in the Nokia 8 Pie update since they are “Android One exclusive features”. The Nokia 8 is not an Android One device and so Google didn’t make the features available for it.

The Adaptive Battery feature will, however, make its way to the Nokia 8 in a few weeks as HMD Global said that it is currently being tested.

The Nokia 8 will also miss out on Gesture based navigation, since the Nokia 8 has capacity touch buttons for navigation.

You will most likely be notified by a push notification once your device receives the Pie update. In case you haven’t received it, you can go to Settings-->System-->Software Update to manually check for updates.

The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560x1440. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a 13MP+13MP dual camera configuration at the rear and a 13MP selfie camera at the front. It is backed by a 3,090mAh battery.