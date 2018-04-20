Asus ROG Strix GL702Z review: Takes gaming to new heights, costs a lot less than rivals

Asus has gone with the top of the line Ryzen 7 processor in their latest notebooks in the ROG (Republic of Gamers) series. Photo: AFP

Noteboks powered by AMD’s new Ryzen processors are finally available in the stores. Asus has gone with the top of the line Ryzen 7 processor in their latest notebooks in the ROG (Republic of Gamers) series. Dubbed as the ROG Strix GL702Z (priced at Rs1,34,990), the notebook comes with all the bells and whistles of a flagship gaming notebook such as the larger than usual 17-inch screen and top notch gaming performance. With the Ryzen 5 and 7 series, AMD is making a fresh bid for the high-end gaming segment which is dominated by Intel’s Core i5 and i7 family of processors.

Here is what we think of the Asus ROG Strix GL702Z.

The Strix GL702Z is rare big screen notebooks with a truly big 17.3-inch display. The resolution of 1,920x1,080p gives it a sharp look, while the non-reflective coating improves legibility in bright light. Colours look bright which makes it ideal for gamers and movie buffs.

Asus provides users the option to enhance colours or switch on the more soothing warmer tone from the ROG gaming centre interface.

The gaming centre also provides the option to adjust the fan speed according to the gaming requirements. For high end games, increasing the speed will keep the notebook cooler. The fans are surprisingly quiet even with heavy games.

The build quality is top notch and on a par with the top of the line Alienware notebooks. The chassis is made of good quality plastic with soft matte finish. The top of the lid carries the trademark backlit ROG logo, which glows red when the notebook is in use.

A major downside of big screen notebooks is weight. The new Alienware notebook with 17-inch screen tips the scales at 4.2kg. At 3.2kg, the Asus notebook weighs much less, but that doesn’t make it easy to carry around. It also takes up a lot of space and won’t fit in your regular backpacks easily.

The heat vent is placed at the back away from the user while the dual speakers are placed around the keyboard for immersive audio experience.

Like most gaming notebooks, ROG Strix GL702ZC also offers a full-fledged keyboard. The keys don’t look very big but there is ample space between to lessen mistyping. The keys are backlit with the trademark red light used in most gaming notebooks. The likes of Alienware offer backlighting in RGB and look a lot funkier in comparison. The backlighting makes identifying keys in dark easy for users. The keys are flat and soft, resulting in a smooth typing experience.

There is ample space for palm rest, but the trackpad is a bit too small, which makes navigation without a mouse a lot difficult. There is no finger print sensor which means you have to type in the password to unlock it every time you are logged out.

The uniqueness of the ROG Strix GL702ZC is in the new Ryzen 7 octa-core processor which comes with 16 threads. It is the least powerful variant in the Ryzen 7 series and offers max clock speed of 3.7GHz compared to Ryzen 1800X.

Compared to Intel’s 7th Gen Core i7 processors, which powers the new Alienware 17 and several other flagship gaming notebooks, this offers twice the number of cores and threads, but that doesn’t make the Ryzen 7 faster.

Clubbed with 16GB RAM and AMD’s Radeon RX580 (4GB) graphics, the Asus notebook was able to handle high-end games such as Just Cause 3 and PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground) without breaking a sweat.

Asus is offering 256GB SSD for faster boot-up of the system as well as apps and 1TB HDD for bigger files and movies.

Battery backup is poor and similar to Intel powered rivals. On non-stop gaming playing PUBG it lasted one hour on full brightness.

For connectivity it has all the relevant ports such as HDMI, LAN, USB type-C and USB 3.0. The left side panel looks slightly more packed as most connectors are placed on this side. The right side include two USB 3.0 ports and the SD card slot.

At the current price point, ROG Strix is by far the best gaming notebooks to offer a 17-inch display. The new Alienware 17 with Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) costs Rs2,16,990. HP’s 17-inch Omen X notebook with similar specs as the Alienware is priced at Rs210,990.