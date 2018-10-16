Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20RS launched, highest variants costs 1.8 lakh

Huawei Mate 20 lineup consists of a radial camera setup with three cameras sitting inside a square module, and a flash completing the four corners of it

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched two of its frontrunning phones, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, at an event in London. The Mate 20 is priced at 799 euros (about Rs 67,900) for the 4GB/128GB variant and 849 euros (about Rs 72,100) for the 6GB/128GB variant while the Mate 20 Pro is priced at 1,049 euros (about Rs 89,000). The Indian arrival of the two phones is yet to be revealed by Huawei.

The main theme of the launch was to present the advantages of the smartphones over the iPhone Xs (and sometimes Samsung Note 9).

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro: The difference

The two smartphones differ in three major areas—display, design and camera. The underpinnings, however, remain the same more or less.

The Huawei Mate 20 is shod with a 6.53-inch RGBW LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 2244x1080. The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.39-inch curved OLED QHD+ display. The Mate 20 has a teardrop notch while the Mate 20 Pro has a regular rectangular notch that is much slicker and pushed more to the top than other smartphones (Huawei mentioned iPhone XS).

The RGBW setup allows for better brightness due to an additional white pixel in the traditional RGB setup. Huawei claims the Mate 20 has the maximum brightness of 820 nits.

Another important thing to note is that even though the Mate 20 Pro has a smaller screen with a traditional notch, it maintains a higher screen-to-body-ratio than the Mate 20. This is because of curved edges of display on the former.

Both phones feature a radial camera setup sitting inside a square module, with a flash completing the four corners of it.

The Mate 20 features a 16MP+12MP+8MP setup with Leica lenses. The primary camera is a regular clicker while the 12MP camera has a wide-angle lens with focal length of 27mm while the 8MP camera has 2x telephoto zoom.

The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, presents a beastly 40MP+20MP+8MP setup, also with Leica lenses. The primary 40MP camera has a regular focal length, while the 20MP has an ultra wide-angle lens with a focal length of 16mm. The 8MP camera has a 3x telephoto lens. The ISO can be yanked all the way up to ISO 102400

The cameras are AI enabled, so they’ll be able to do the regular “smart” stuff that other smartphones do like taking portrait photos, detection scenes automatically and so on. But a few interesting additions include “Portrait Colour Video”, “Portrait Video” and AR videos. The cameras take full use of AI capabilities of the Kirin 980 processor (coming to that in a bit) and take the features that were restricted to only photography functions to videos. The Portrait Colour Video picks one colour in the frame and keeps the rest monochrome while the portrait video defocuses the background, much like the portrait photos. AR videos are similar to what is available on the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL—you have AR stickers that can be placed in videos and viewed real-time.

Coming to the one thing that’s common between the two phones—the processor. Both phones run Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 processor, which implies Huawei was not stingy while picking processors for both devices. The Kirin 980 is the world’s first processor to be made on a 7nm processor, ensuring better performance and efficiency. Better performance is now mapped in terms of AI capabilities, and it stands up to that. The processor integrates better modems that allow it to attain 4.5G speeds of 1.4Gbps and WiFi speeds of 1,733Mbps—both of which are the fastest according to Huawei.

The processor is mated with either 6GB or 4GB of RAM on the Mate 20 and 8GB on the Mate 20 Pro. 128GB is the only storage option on the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The phone also comes with a “Nano-Memory Card”, which occupies the space of a nanoSIM card, with a capacity up to 256GB. So the hybrid SIM card tray can accommodate either a nanoSIM card or a Nano Memory Card apart from the primary NanoSIM.

The Mate 20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the Mate 20 Pro comes with a 4,200mAh battery. Sold separately is a 40W charger which can charge a percent of the battery every 30 seconds!

Taking further digs at the Apple, Huawei announced a wireless charger which can fast charge the phone. To add salt to the wound, Huawei specifically mentioned that it can charge an iPhone as well.

Oh, and did I mention the Huawei Watch GT?

The Huawei Watch GT features a 1.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 454x454. It claims to last for two weeks. It can monitor heart rate and sleep real time but doesn’t have EKG. It also comes with the usual sports mode, which calculates the number of calories you’ve burned. It can display notifications from your phone,

If that wasn’t enough, Huawei went on to announce two other phones—Mate 20 X and Mate 20RS Porsche Design.

The Mate 20 X is essentially the Mate 20 on steroids, aimed at gamers. The differences include a larger 7.1-inch display, vapour chamber with graphene film cooling (similar to the Poco F1) and a 5,000mAh battery. Since the screen is so big, Huawei found the perfect reason to launch the Huawei M Pen (sold separately) stylus. The Mate 20 X is priced at 899 euros (about Rs 76,500).

The Porsche Design variant is essentially the Mate 20 Pro on steroids, aimed at the rich and ostentatious. The differences include larger internal storage variants of 256GB and 512GB and leather wrapped exterior. The Huawei Mate 20RS’ 256GB version is priced at 1,695 euros (about Rs 1,44,000) while the 512GB variant is priced at 2095 euros (Rs 1,80,000).