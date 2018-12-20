Honor Band 4 becomes a best-selling item on Amazon

The Huawei TruSleep Tracking automatically records user periods of REM, stable sleep (deep sleep), unstable sleep (light sleep) and wakefulness.

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced that the recently launched Honor Band 4 became the best-seller on Amazon.in on its first day of sale. Priced at Rs 2,599, the Honor Band 4 is available in three colour variants - Meteorite Black, Midnight Navy and Dahlia Pink exclusively on Amazon.in. The fitness wearable was announced alongside the Honor 8C.

The Honor Band 4 acts like a personal fitness trainer and helps track daily activities and measure performance constantly with the help of its real-time heart rate detection and Huawei’s TruSleep monitoring technology.

Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “We are extremely delighted by the overwhelming response for Honor Band 4 making it a best-seller on Amazon.in. Honor Band 4 is an ideal fitness tracker with Real Time Heart Rate Detection and Huawei’s TruSleep monitoring technology. We appreciate the positive feedback by consumers and are deeply encouraged to offer more exciting and innovative products in future.”

The Honor Band 4 display comes with a full-colour 0.95-inch curved AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 240x120. The Honor Band 4 can be navigated by scroll gestures and a home button for one-click return.

The Honor Band 4 is backed by Huawei’s TruSeen 3.0 heart rate technology, which is a new generation of heart rate algorithm from Huawei. With this, the Honor Band 4 can calculate dozens of exercise scene optimization algorithms with accurate measurements.

Honor Band 4 comes with a 6-axis sensor which helps in user’s swim stroke recognition. it also comes with convenience features such as smart notifications and water resistance up to 5 ATM.