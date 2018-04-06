Lenovo Yoga 720 review: A premium laptop that carries on the tradition of flexibility

The new Yoga 720 (model number 80X600FSIN) is priced at Rs1,09,999 and will appeal to anyone who wants a powerful and a good-looking laptop to carry around for work every day

Many years ago, the ‘Yoga’ series of computing devices from Lenovo ushered in what are now known as “convertibles”. The idea is to have a laptop that, when the keyboard is flipped behind the display, becomes a tablet. Well, sort of. In the case of the Yoga 720, the recipe remains pretty much the same, but is more in tune with the times, thanks to an even slimmer design and thinner bezels. The design language of the Yoga 720 is quite restrained, with clean lines and weighs just 1.3kg. If you want to add a dash of colour to the entire experience, Lenovo will offer you golden colour option too, apart from the more grown-up grey and silver shades. The new Yoga 720 (model number 80X600FSIN) is priced at Rs1,09,999 and will appeal to anyone who wants a powerful and a good-looking laptop to carry around for work every day.

The 13.3-inch Full HD display is doing well on most fronts, and this is a very useable laptop display for work and also for watching some video content on services such as Netflix. It is hard to ignore the rich and vibrant colours on this screen, and paired with good sharpness too, it is comfortable to use. The only niggle, as with a lot of laptop displays, is the reflectiveness of the glass above the screen—turn up the brightness a bit, and those reflections are taken care off too.

Under the hood is an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, paired with 8GB RAM. The performance bonus is the really fast 512GB SSD, which boots in Windows 10 in less than 7 seconds and multi-tasking is extremely fast too. This is not short on performance, irrespective of how many tabs you have opened in the Chrome web browser, iTunes playing music in the background, multiple spreadsheets and document files and more—this will just not slow down. In essence, this is a great machine to have on your workstation during the day, and as a media watching tablet-laptop as you tuck into bed after dinner, for a spot of Netflix and Amazon Video streaming.

The keyboard does try to replicate the layout and key design of the more grown-up keyboards on the ThinkPad laptops made for professionals, but the key press doesn’t feel as firm. However, that doesn’t take away from the accurate response that you get with every key press, and once you get used to the layout, quick typing will be a breeze.

Battery life is one of the strong points of the Yoga 720—this lasted close to 8 hours in most usage scenarios, if you are careful with display brightness. Even when you may use it for multiple apps and video streaming, this will last around 6.5 hours before you need to find a charging port.



Convertible computing devices running Windows 10 are becoming quite common nowadays, in the hope that the flexibility of a laptop and tablet within one device will prove enticing for buyers. However, most of these devices which have capable specs, don’t exactly come with affordable price tags. The Lenovo Yoga 720 is one such example, which does fantastically in terms of the design and performance. But we are not entirely sure if someone with a budget as big as this price tag, wouldn’t instead buy a separate premium laptop and also buy an iPad on the side—specialized experience would any day be a better bet than a hybrid implementation.