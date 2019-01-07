The new “WhatsApp Gold feature” is actually a hoax
The scam is in the form of a message warning users about a virus. It arrives in the form of a video claiming to be a new update for WhatsApp
WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app, is vulnerable to many scams. An old hoax called “WhatsApp Gold” has made a comeback on the messaging platform. The scam is in the form of a message warning users about a virus. It arrives in the form of a video claiming to be a new update for WhatsApp.
WhatsApp users shared this scam on Twitter. The hoax message reads:
FYI: Whatsapp Gold. A video will be launched tomorrow in Whatsapp called Martinelli. DO NOT OPEN it. Its a virus which goes into your phone and nothing will fix it. Do not update to Whatsapp Gold the virus is serious.
Got this and am circulating just in case it"s true.— Anna Moore (@5AMoores) January 3, 2019
The said video, Martinelli, will reportedly install a malware in the user’s phone and hack it once a user downloads it.
This WhatsApp scam turned out to be fake, but users should still be careful about such messages. Any update to WhatsApp will be available through Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Any other source can potentially harm your device with malwares. WhatsApp users should also be wary of such messages with the ‘Forwarded’ label.
This is doing the rounds again. Apparently tomorrow Whats App Gold will be a thing and screw your phone up. #WhatsAppGold #Martinelli #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/4nHA4N07Xi— TechBuzz Ireland 👨💻 (@techbuzzinfo) January 2, 2019
WhatsApp last year rolled out a feature to tackle fake news by labelling messages with the ‘Forwarded’ tag. The Facebook-owned company also limited forwarding messages to only five people.
