Why the chief executive’s role is critical to the digitization process

(From left) Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive editor, Mint; Deb Deep Sengupta, president and MD, SAP India; B. Venugopal, MD, LIC; Anupam Pahuja, MD and country manager, Paypal India; Gagan Rai, MD and CEO, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure; S. Sivakumar, group head (agri and IT businesses) ITC; and Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO, KEC International, at the Mint Digitalist Forum 2018 in Mumbai. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: As digitization increasingly influences an organization’s functions and defines its overall strategy, the role of the chief executive officer (CEO) is becoming more critical, as the commitment and direction from the top percolates down the hierarchy. Mindset, job security, and the need to innovate are key issues faced by most organizations internally. Business model disruption is also one of the key issues. In all this, how do CEOs rate their organizations on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the highest), on where they are currently as opposed to where they aspire to be on the path of digital transformation?

The CEO panel at the Mint Digitalist Forum 2018 by SAP tackled questions such as these during a discussion moderated by Niranjan Rajadhyakshya, executive editor of Mint. The panellists were B. Venugopal, managing director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC); S. Sivakumar, group head (agri and IT businesses) of ITC Ltd; Gagan Rai, MD and CEO of NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd; Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International Ltd, RPG Group; Anupam Pahuja, MD and country manager of Paypal India; and Deb Deep Sengupta, president and MD of SAP India. Edited excerpts:

Venugopal: While I find it difficult to say where we are on the digital path as things move so fast (in tech), I would say we are at 9 out of 10. The challenges for us are more internal in nature. Besides the challenges that somebody other than LIC may face, we also have legacy issues. In the culture of the organization, for instance, any new initiative is often seen as an attempt to cut down the use of labour. That is the biggest stumbling block.

Though I said we are 9 out of 10, I know there is so much more we can do. Having seen LIC progress from a very paper-based organization to where it is today, there is always something that keeps the CIO (chief information officer) and the CEO awake. We need to think out of the box.

Sivakumar: If you don’t consider my response as arrogant, we are at 12 on a scale of 10! The key challenge (nevertheless) is the imagination of how you can leverage technology. It is not so much in terms of resistance. It is about trying to find ways in which to deploy the technologies to resolve issues.

We fundamentally think through as to what are the kind of resolutions that we can get that are not just 10-30% better, but a completely new workaround for the issue.

Rai: I am the odd man out, as we provide digital solutions to other clients, mostly in government, such as the ministry of finance or the tax department. If I look at the canvas of the whole world, even after doing so much, I think we are at zero in terms of the digital path. We have a lot of mileage to cover. How do you convince the government to implement a project?

The normal things are cost savings, improving efficiency and transparency. However, one of things with which the government got convinced was data analytics—because, with analytics, you could change or improve your policy in the future.

Kejriwal: Internal challenges are a mindset issue—what is in it for me or the fear of job security. The way we try to address these challenges is through “push and pull”. Push is through things such as KPIs (key performance indicators) and regular reviews, while pull is about things such as incentives and certifications.

Externally, what we face is that all our clients are government (entities). When we want to do new things for them, getting an approval at times becomes a nightmare. While it is a slow process, things are changing.

Pahuja: We are the original digital payments company in the world. They say doctors actually make the worst patients. Despite being a digital company, I would argue I am at 6 out of 10. Internally, while we are very digitally focused worldwide. We operate in 200 countries and deal with people’s money.

Thus, if you mess up, you have huge repercussions. The only way to deal with this is to make everything digital and not allow human intervention. I think ideas and thinking can come from anywhere in the organization but the commitment has to come from the top, and there is nobody better than the CEO and the board for that.

Sengupta: If I look across the industry and the economy, I would put us at 6 out of 10, but from what I have seen over the last couple of years, it has really increased. Be it the goods and services tax or digital payments, all these have really increased the digitisation rate. Most companies we deal with are grappling with business model disruption.

What is more relevant to traditional companies is how they inculcate the spirit of innovation in the organization. With digital, the most important aspect today is the fear of disruption and how can organizations adopt a culture of innovation. The role of the CEO would be to build new ecosystems and communities that can co-innovate, collaborate and can also build new models.