A blockchain-based search engine to power your business

Vinod Sujan, founder and CEO of Aarzoo Search.

New Delhi: Will a blockchain-based search engine for enterprises make sense? US-based Vinod Sujan, the founder and CEO of Aarzoo Search, thinks so, and is all set to launch a search engine in the B2B space based on blockchain technology.

“We aim at delivering search results that are faithful to the query and completely unfazed and incorruptible by promoted or sponsored data,” he says. “With Aarzoo, the search happens in real time and as the information is not filtered, the user will get unfiltered results without any bias.”

Besides, Sujan will offer companies a dashboard for ₹1 per user per month, which will give them unfiltered search results’ data. He plans to launch the search engine on 15 August 2019, and says his key customers will include procurement companies, who will be able to get pinpointed data about any item, without any bias.

Sujan believes that “Google is behind the curve on blockchain technology”. “They will take 3-4 years to catch up. And if they were to launch a search engine based on blockchain, they will only end up cannibalizing their product.” Besides, the availability of technology talent, and given its huge market size, Sujan sees India among the world’s top three consumers of advanced services and solutions.

“Aarzoo will also have a built-in know your customer so that the Reserve Bank of India will want to use it. We have optimized the technology such that only the relevant stakeholders will be in the transaction.” Sujan is confident of his success, especially since he has built a “robust weapons-grade encryption technique for secure communications in a peer to peer environment”.

However, he acknowledges that blockchain has many deficiencies related to security. Yet, he says, “blockchain is a technology to embrace in the near future. It will help innovative cross-border payment solutions built on block chain technology. It will be a game changer for India. However, it is at a nascent stage and needs to evolve to harness its potentiality to the full”.