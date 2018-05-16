How to use Offline mode and smart compose in Gmail

Google is trying to make the process of drafting a mail a lot simpler with a new AI backed tool called Smart Compose.

After updating Gmail for web last month, Google had announced a few more features that would arrive soon. They now have— called Smart compose and Offline mode, and are now rolling out on Chrome web browser.

In case you are interested in the new features, here are a few simple steps to enable and use them.

Smart Compose

Drafting a long email can be time taking and frustrating. Google is trying to make the process of drafting a mail a lot simpler with a new AI (artificial intelligence) backed tool called Smart Compose.

Inspired by the predictive text input feature in Keyboard apps, smart compose can suggest an entire sentence or phrases relevant to the context of what has already been drafted by users in the compose Email page. For instance, if a user types the recipient’s email address first, Smart Compose will immediately suggest a short intro with greetings and the recipient’s name in faded text. Similarly, inside an email, it will show suggestions based on users’ typing history, text input to predict what would come next to a particular word.

If the suggestion is relevant, users can select them by tapping the tab button. If not they can ignore it and it will be disappear automatically.

This feature can reduce the time wasted by users on drafting long and repetitive emails.

To activate the feature user have to switch to the new Gmail by tapping on the Try New Gmail tab at the top of the Settings page. Once the new layout loads, users need to go to the General tab in Settings and scroll down until they come across the Experimental Access tab with the option to enable it.

Gmail Offline

Google is rolling out native offline support to Gmail, allowing users to access inbox, read emails, and even schedule messages without having to download the Gmail offline app for the Chrome browser first. To activate the feature, go to Settings->Offline and click on the enable Offline mail option. The offline page also provides the option to store emails for offline access from up to last 30 days along with the separate option to download attachments. Activating these will automatically download the email from last 30 days with attachments on the PC. To ensure your offline data is not misused Gmail gives the option to delete all offline data automatically if the user logs out of the Google account.