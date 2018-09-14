Buying a 60-inch-plus TV? Check out these options

In fact, for most homes, even a 50-inch TV is either too big or too expensive.

New Delhi: In India, many would scoff at the idea of buying a television with a screen larger than 60 inches. In fact, for most homes, even a 50-inch TV is either too big or too expensive. However, if you do happen to have the space and pocket, a 60-inch TV can be an excellent purchase.

Do remember that the ideal viewing distance for a TV is always 1.5-2.5 times the size of the screen. So, you should buy a 65-inch TV if you can view it from at least eight feet away.

Here are some of the best large-screen TVs in India:

Sony Bravia OLED A1 (65 inches)

Price: ₹4,04,900

HDR 10: Yes

Dolby Vision: Yes

The Sony Bravia A1 is arguably the best television to buy in the country today, in terms of picture quality. It also happens to be a truly smart TV, running on Google’s Android platform. If you can afford it, this TV is certainly worth considering.

LG OLED ThinQ C8 AI (65 inches)

Price: ₹ 4,09,000

HDR 10: Yes

Dolby Vision: Yes

One of the first companies to make an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV, LG is reinforcing its efforts in the TV space by adding artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities through its WebOS. To be sure, the AI here is somewhat rudimentary, especially in the Indian context. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the C8 produces absolutely spectacular picture quality, comparable to any high-end TV today.

Samsung QLED Q8C (75 inches)

Price: ₹3,98,900

HDR 10: Yes

Dolby Vision: No

Despite being the largest producer of OLED screens for smartphones, Samsung is shying away from these on its TVs. Yet, its quantum-dot light-emitting diodes (QLED) technology is nothing to be trifled with and has its merits. In OLED panels, each pixel generates in own light. QLED TVs, on the other hand, use Samsung’s quantum dots technology. Quantum dots are nanoparticles that emit or alter light at different frequencies when exposed to electricity. The QLED Q8C is stylishly curved, delivers vibrant (if somewhat oversaturated) colours and Tizen is a smart operating system that’s worth considering too.

Panasonic FZ1000 OLED TV (65 inches)

Price: ₹4,49,000

HDR 10: Yes

Dolby Vision: Yes

This is Panasonic’s first OLED television in India. The OLED panel does a great job in delivering good picture quality and Panasonic’s in-house hexa chroma drive technology tunes the colours for the better. The operating system needs some work, but a streaming stick could do the trick.

TCL L65P2MUS 4K UHD (65 inches)

Price: ₹79,999

HDR 10: No, but it supports HDR Pro instead.

Dolby Vision: No

The top TVs on this list may prove to be too expensive for most of us. And that’s where TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV comes in. There are notable compromises compared to the other three brands, but this TV has an excellent panel and is substantially cheaper than Sony, LG and Samsung’s offerings here. It’s a value buy.