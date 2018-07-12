CCI dismisses complaints against Google
The CCI rejects allegations of unfair business practices made against Google with respect to its advertising platform, saying the internet major’s actions did not infringe provisions of the competition law
New Delhi: Anti-trust regulator CCI on Thursday rejected allegations of unfair business practices made against Google with respect to its advertising platform, saying the internet major’s actions did not infringe provisions of the competition law.
In a majority order passed by four members, the CCI concluded that there was no violation of competition norms by Google. However, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson D K Sikri passed a dissent note.
The majority ruling came on complaints filed against Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd and Google India Pvt Ltd back in 2014. The complaints were filed by one Vishal Gupta and Albion InfoTel (informants). Both entities are into remote technology support business. It was alleged that Google indulged in anti-competitive practices with respect to its advertising platform AdWords.
For the case, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) considered ‘Market for Online Search Advertising Services in India’ as the relevant one. According to the regulator, Google’s AdWords policies protect the platform and the end-users, particularly, the vulnerable end-users. “... there is evidence on record showing that the informants’ conduct was likely to endanger end-users of remote tech services...,” the order said
