Honor 8C to go on first sale today: Price, offers, features

The Honor 8C runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Huawei unveiled the Honor 8C in India on November 29 along with the Honor Band 4 fitness tracker. While the availability of the Honor Band 4 is still under covers, the Honor 8C will go on its first sale today. The Honor 8C starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/32GB variant and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.

The smartphone will be available on open sale, so there’s no anxiety of the phone going out of stock within a few minutes. The Honor 8C sports a 6.26-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 632 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Honor 8C will be available online via Amazon and HiHonor stores and will come with offers including Rs 4,450 ‘Jio Digital Life Benefits’, up to 100GB of 4G data and 5% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards while making EMI transactions. You can also go receive Cleartrip coupons worth Rs 2,250, Rs 200 cashback via Paytm and MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs 2,000.

Honor 8C: Specifications

The Honor 8C sports 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720. The display comes with a notch, which provides it a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s new octa-core chipset, the Snapdragon 632 which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The back of the phone houses a vertically aligned dual-camera setup consisting of 13MP+2MP configuration. The front sports an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. All three cameras, on the front and back, are AI powered. Honor claims the camera app can recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 different categories. The 8C comes with HDR support to enhance shadows and highlights of pictures and an AR lens feature. An AI Shopping feature is also present that detects an object and searches for a similar item or its alternative online using the built-in Neural Processing Unit.

The phone supports dual-4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v4.2, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.