Xiaomi focuses more on software with its new Mi TV 4 Pro series

Xiaomi announced 7 smart devices today, all of which can be connected via the Mi Home app, except the suitcase. The major highlight of the launch event, however, was the Mi TV 4 Pro line-up and specifically the PatchWall software that the Mi TV 4 and beyond are set to run on.

The PatchWall interface has been around since the launch of Mi TV 4 in February this year and has been the main driver of its success. PatchWall allows unification of a traditional set-top box with online content. For instance, if you search for a movie through the PatchWall interface, you’ll get results from TV channel guides as well as those that are available online. This seamless connectivity distinguished the interface from rest of the smart TVs in the market.

At the launch event today, PatchWall was made even better. Xiaomi announced that it was tying up with more partners to bring a better variety of content to the interface. It also announced support for Amazon Prime Video, which boasts 1,200 TV shows and latest comedy standups. There was no word on Netflix integration, though.

Voice integration will be taken a step further in the revamped UI. Xiaomi claims “voice is the new remote” and with the new updates Xiaomi will try to make the interface completely reliant on voice controls.

PatchWall will also support the Android Play Store. In fact, Xiaomi announced that there were nearly 1,600 apps optimised for Mi TVs and more were on their way. All existing Mi TV models after the Mi TV 4 will receive this update.

Apart from the PatchWall UI, the new Mi TV 4 Pro line-up will support Android TV based on Android Oreo 8.1.

On the hardware end, the new Mi TVs will now feature a Bluetooth-enabled remote instead of the traditional infrared remotes. This means you no longer have to point the remote towards your screen.

The Mi TV 4 Pro is lit by a 55-inch 4K HDR frameless display while the 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is shod with a 1080p full-HD “Ultra Bright” display with HDR support and the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro has an HD Ready panel.

The Mi TV 4 Pro is 4.9mm thick, which the Chinese manufacturer claims to be as thin as a coin. It also has bezels less than 11 mm thick.

The new TVs will be powered by Amlogic 64-bit dual-core processors with 7th generation imaging engine and support for more codecs, allowing support for more high quality content. Connectivity options include three HDMI and two USB ports along with LAN and AV ports.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4C Pro is priced at Rs 49,999, while the new 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. The smaller variant, the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro, is priced at Rs 14,999. The 55-inch and 49-inch Mi TVs will go on sale on October 10 via Flipkart and Mi.com, while the 32-inch variant will be available from October 9.