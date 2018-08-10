Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price revealed in India, 512GB variant sells at ₹84,900

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offers up to 1TB of storage via a MicroSD card. Photo: Samsung

Following its global launch in New York on Thursday, Samsung today opened the pre-booking for its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, in India. The pre-booking of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be done via Samsung’s official eShop. The Note 9 is priced at ₹67,900 for the 128GB variant and ₹84,900 for the 512GB version.

Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 9 will also get a chance to own a Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch for ₹4,999. The smartwatch currently retails at ₹22,990 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 offers:

Customers buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 via the PayTM mall will receive a cashback of ₹6,000. HDFC Bank also is providing a cashback of ₹6,000 to customers shopping via HDFC debit and credit cards and also when buying the phone through HDFC’s consumer durable loans.

On exchange of an old device for the Galaxy Note 9 via the Samsung Upgrade Program, consumers can get a bonus of ₹6,000 over the exchange value of their phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications:

The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’ with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Note 9 is available in two RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB and two storage variants of 128GB and 512GB, which can be further expanded to 1TB of storage via a MicroSD card.

On the photography front, the Note 9 comes with 12MP+12MP dual-rear camera setup. Both rear cameras feature optical image stabilisation. For clicking selfies, it has an 8MP front facing camera.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s own custom UI running on top. There’s no word on when the Note 9 will receive the Android Pie Update.

Other key features of the smartphone include wireless charging and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio port, Bluetooth 5.0 ad 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.