Five ways to make e-shopping a breeze

New Delhi: Even if you believe that online shopping is more fun and convenient than shopping at retail stores, keeping track of the discounts and offers, especially during festive seasons and online sales, can prove to be a challenge. Here are five ways you can do so:

For users who shop more on Amazon, the Keepa- Amazon Price Tracker extension for Chrome and Firefox can come in handy. It keeps track of the price fluctuations of all products that a user has shown interest in so it can alert them of the next price cut or availability right away through emails and messages.

Then there is the Amazon Assistant extension for web browsers and app for Android which uses browser cookies to keep track of users’ shopping interests on other e-commerce platforms and show the comparative deals and price on Amazon of the same product. It can only track products searched on the Chrome, Samsung and Dolphin browsers.

Gurgaon-based AI start up Staqu has a similar tool called Tap n Pay but it works with all online stores. So if a user is shopping on Amazon, it will show prices of similar product on Flipkart, Paytm or whichever store has the best prices.

If a user likes an outfit, shoes or bag on display in a store, he can use Google Lens’ Style match feature to find a match online. Powered by real-time image recognition , Google Lens can provide details and reviews about the same product along with matching products.

Screenshop by Craze Inc. for Android and iOS is another useful tool, which can find exact matches of any object user may have come across on the phone. All one has to do is take a screengrab of the object and open it in Screenshop.