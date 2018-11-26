Xiaomi President Lin Bin shares image of Mi Mix 3 running 5G: What we know so far

Xiaomi President Lin Bin recently uploaded a photo of the 5G-ready Mi Mix 3 running Android Pie. Photo: Lin Bin/Weibo

While Xiaomi’s flagship device, the Mi Mix 3, was launched in China last month, we might have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive in India. Just like its predecessor, the Mi Mix 3 comes with a ceramic back, but that’s where the similarities end.

You have a nearly bezel-less front to avoid the scar of the notch. Like many other Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi has taken the slider approach to house the front camera. But unlike others, it has a spring loaded mechanical slider instead of a motorised one, which means it has lesser parts that might fail. It is also an instant throwback to the late 2000s.

The front facing camera module housed inside the slider has two cameras— a 24MP primary and 2MP secondary sensor. The back of the phone has 12MP+12MP twin sensors, but different lenses—one is for wide-angle photography and the other is a telephoto lens.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. To take advantage of that hardware is Android 8.1 Oreo running MIUI 10.

But it all doesn’t end there.

At the time of its launch, Xiaomi announced that it will be the world’s first 5G-enabled smartphone. However, the 5G variant hasn’t been made available to the public yet and is still being tested.

Xiaomi president Lin Bin recently posted a photo on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, showing off the 5G enabled variant of the Mi Mix 3. The photo also has the Android Pie logo in the top left corner, strengthening our expectations of an Android Pie upgrade.

A photo posted in September by Bin gave us a sneak-peak into the speeds a 5G-enabled smartphone can offer.

This photo was retweeted by Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Director of Product Management, and it said “We’ve successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can’t wait for the official rollout of 5G next year!…. 5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What’s everyone looking forward to the most?”

The 5G variant smartphone is expected to come out in Q1 of 2019, which means anytime between January and March. 5G ready regions like Europe are expected to receive the smartphone first, so India and other Asian regions will receive the variant later.