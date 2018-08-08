Xiaomi Mi A2 launches today in India: Expected price, live stream timings, what to expect

The Xiaomi Mi A2 runs stock Android which entitles it to receive Android Pie when it starts rolling out for devices other than Google Pixel. Photo: Mi Global

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will launch it’s second generation Android One smartphone in India today. It is set to replace the Mi A1 in Xiaomi’s line of stock Android devices. The Mi A2 features considerable improvements in design and camera over the outgoing device. It was launched in Spain last month, starting at €229 (about Rs 18,000).

How to watch live stream

Xiaomi Mi A2’s launch event will be live-streamed on Mi India’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 4 pm IST on August 8. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.

Xiaomi Mi A2: What’s new?

The Mi A2 will now feature an 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160x1080 giving it a more contemporary aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with an option between 4GB and 6GB of RAM and storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

On the photography front, the Mi A2 features a dual camera setup with on the back comprising of 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and 20MP Sony IMX 376. For selfies, the it has a 20MP selfie camera with flash, which is capable of delivering DSLR-like depth-of-field.

In terms of software, the phone runs stock Android , rather than the MIUI ROM which runs atop other Xiaomi phones. That’s because it runs Android Oreo based Android One platform. This places Xiaomi in a set of priority phones that receive the latest updates and security patches from Google. This means Xiaomi Mi A2 will be eligible for an Android Pie update whenever Google makes it available for other phones.

Despite running stock Android, Xiaomi has bundled conveniences like Mi Drop, File Manager, and a dedicated feedback button on the Mi A2. It also comes with Google Lens integration, which lets you look up information about a subject by just pointing your phone’s camera at it.

Connectivity and other conveniences on the phone include dual-SIM functionality, 3,010mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C support.