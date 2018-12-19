Comparison: Nokia 8.1 vs POCO F1 vs OnePlus 6T vs Oppo R17 Pro

How different are the Nokia 8.1, POCO F1, OnePlus 6T and Oppo R17 Pro from one another?

Comparing apples to oranges can raise a few eyebrows, but the recent launches in the smartphone market leave us no choice. Some smartphones makers take design very seriously; others focus on packing devices to their gills with the best processor in the market while cutting a few corners in camera and design. Clearly, a lot of mixing and matching can be done to put out a smartphone that suits a target audience the best.

So, we have four very different smartphones in the affordable flagship range for this comparison—the Nokia 8.1, Oppo R17 Pro, OnePlus 6T and finally the POCO F1. The smartphones will be compared on the basis of display, hardware, software, battery, camera and finally the price.

Display:

Nokia 8.1 sports a boat-shaped notch on top. The Poco F1 comes with 6.18-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246x1080 and comes with unarguably the biggest notch and bezels in the lot. The OnePlus 6T features a teardrop designed notch on its 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080. The Oppo R17 Pro also comes with a similar 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution.

Hardware:

The Nokia 8.1 and Oppo R17 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 710 processor. The Nokia 8.1 is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 400GB. The Oppo R17, on the other hand, comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 6T and POCO F1 run the strongest processor in the lot, the Snapdragon 845. While the POCO F1 maxes out at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the OnePlus 6T goes all the way up to 10GB of RAM (McLaren Edition) and 256GB of internal storage.

Software:

On the software front, Nokia 8.1 runs near-stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is an Android One smartphone which receives the latest security updates and upgrades on time.

OnePlus 6T also runs the latest Android Pie but with custom OxygenOS layered on top.

Oppo R17 Pro has the older Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2.

The POCO F1 runs Android Oreo out of the box but has started receiving the Pie update recently. It runs POCO Launcher based on Xiaomi’s MIUI 10.

Battery:

The Nokia 8.1 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery along with support for fast charging.

The POCO F1 comes with a 4,000mAh battery and also supports fast charging.

The OnePlus 6T packs a 3,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Oppo R17 has the fastest charging tech in the bunch called ‘SuperVOOC’ which offers 45% charge in 10 minutes. It comes with dual 1,850mAh batteries.

Camera:

The Nokia 8.1 sports a dual camera setup at the back with 12MP+13MP configuration. The two cameras also fitted Carl ZEISS lenses. At the front, the Nokia 8.1 sports a 20MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 6T’s dual-camera setup consists of a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor and 20MP Sony IMX376K sensor. At the front, it comes with a 16MP Sony IMX371 camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a triple-camera module at the back in which the third camera is actually a time of flight (TOF) depth sensor. It features 12MP and 20MP sensors at the rear and a 25MP front-facing camera.

The POCO F1 sports a 12MP+5MP configuration at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera at the front.

Price:

The POCO F1 is the cheapest smartphone in the comparison quartet, starting at Rs 19,999 and going up to Rs 26,999 for the top-end Armoured Edition.

The Nokia 8.1 carries a price tag of Rs 26,999 while the Oppo R17 Pro is priced at Rs 45,990.

The OnePlus 6T comes in four variants starting at Rs 37,999 and going all the way up to Rs 50,999 for the recently launched McLaren Edition.