Honor 10 Lite India launch on January 15: Expected price, specifications

The Honor 10 Lite is expected to be available only in three colour variants in India.

Huawei sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch the Honor 10 Lite on January 15 in India. The Honor 10 Lite is the successor to the Honor 9 Lite smartphone, which was launched around the same time last year. The smartphone has already been in launched in China and it sports a dewdrop notch and 6.21-inch LCD display at the front.

This announcement comes after the Chinese sub-brand announced the launch of the Honor View 20, which will take place on January 28.

The Honor 10 Lite also made its way to a Flipkart listing lately, which also gives us a sneak-peak into what the final smartphone would have to offer. The listing has revealed that the smartphone will be available only in the 4GB/64GB variant in India, with three colour variants.

Going by its Chinese launch, the smartphone is lit up by a 6.21-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core processor, the Kirin 710, which claims to provide 75% more performance than the Kirin 659 found on the Honor 9 Lite. There’s also a GPU Turbo feature that promises to improve graphics performance and efficiency by 60%.

The back of the smartphone sports a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. At the front of the Honor 10 Lite is a single 24MP selfie shooter. The front and back cameras are AI-enabled and allows automatic scene recognition.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei’s EMUI running atop.