Neighbourly: Google app for all your ‘neighbour’ questions

Neighbourly is part of Google’s ambitious Next Billion Users team

Google is rolling out ‘Neighbourly’ nationally starting with Bangalore and Delhi. Neighbourly, an India specific app, can help you seek answers about your locality. The app was tried out in Mumbai in May, followed by seven smaller cities. Cities including Hyderabad,

Chennai and Kolkata will be added over the next few weeks. The app, which is available in 8 Indian languages, is part of Google’s ambitious Next Billion Users team.

The app uses user-generated content and can be termed as a neighbourhood Quora because of the similarity in fundamental features. Neighbourly users have asked just about anything, from the source of a strong LPG smell to why there are elephants on the street outside.

Here’s how you can use Neighbourly

1.

Download Neighbourly app from the Play Store. Sign in using your Google account. Click on “Find Local Questions’’ on the app. Allow Google to access your location.

2.

After allowing location access, you can see many cards containing questions on the screen. You can shuffle through the questions by swiping left or ask your own question.

3.

If you want to answer any question, click on ‘Answer’. After clicking on Answer you can also check out replies of other users. Proceed to Answer either through writing or voice command.

4.

If you want to ask any question, click on “Ask A Question”. Few question prefixes are already inserted to help you with your questions. After submitting your question, the app will send the questions to your neighbours and will let you know how many neighbours

have been asked the question. Click Done. You can click on the bell icon on the homepage of the app to follow answers to your questions.

5.

You can also ask questions in the language of your choice. Go to phone settings and select the provided options. You also have options to follow other users’ questions.

This is how Neighbourly works: Imagine, you have just shifted to a new locality in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. You will need a plumber to fix the water connection, an address of the nearest LPG connection office, details about the nearest vegetable market and information

about the nearest park for your kids. All you need to do is, go to Neighbourly, ask your questions and get the required information through your new neighbours.