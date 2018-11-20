Asus ZenFone 5Z will receive Pie update in January
The company says it will start rolling out the update by “End-January 2019”
Asus’ own flagship killer, the ZenFone 5Z is set to receive the Android Pie treatment soon. The Taiwanese electronics giant on Tuesday announced the timeline for “firmware over the air” (FOTA) update of the ZenFone 5Z.
The company says it will start rolling out the update by “End-January 2019”.
Asus ZenFone 5Z: How to update to Android Pie
Once the update is available, a notification will automatically appear on the phone’s status bar. The user just needs to tap on the notification to download the update. Once download is completed, a pop-up notification to install the update will appear: tapping ‘Install’ will then start the installation. The device will reboot twice during the installation of the update. Users should not turn off the device until the home screen appears.
If the update notification/prompt is not received via a push notification, it can be checked and initiated manually via the Settings > System > System Updates menu path.
Asus ZenFone 5Z: Specifications
The Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display with a notch. It has a resolution of 2246x1080 and hence an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The back of the phone sports a 12MP+8MP dual camera setup with OIS and PDAF. The front of the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with 24mm field-of-view.
The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with connectivity options that include WiFi, dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C.
Here’s how the ZenFone 5Z compares against the OnePlus 6 and POCO F1.
More From Technology »
- Would we outsmart AI Liars?
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey slammed for ‘smash Brahminical patriarchy’ placard
- Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras launched, prices start at Rs 36,999
- Realme U1 India launch on November 28; expect new branding, P70 processor
- Instagram is removing fake followers, likes, comments from accounts
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Free shipping becomes a blessing and curse at Amazon and Target
- Japan’s Mitsubishi CEO says tough to manage car alliance without Ghosn
- Google invests $700 million in Danish data centre, secures green energy
- Khashoggi murder: Saudi royals turn against Mohammed bin Salman
- DeTect Technologies raises $3.3 million from SAIF Partners