Asus ZenFone 5Z will receive Pie update in January

Android Pie will come as a “firmware over the air” (FOTA) update to the ZenFone 5Z.

Asus’ own flagship killer, the ZenFone 5Z is set to receive the Android Pie treatment soon. The Taiwanese electronics giant on Tuesday announced the timeline for “firmware over the air” (FOTA) update of the ZenFone 5Z.

The company says it will start rolling out the update by “End-January 2019”.

Asus ZenFone 5Z: How to update to Android Pie

Once the update is available, a notification will automatically appear on the phone’s status bar. The user just needs to tap on the notification to download the update. Once download is completed, a pop-up notification to install the update will appear: tapping ‘Install’ will then start the installation. The device will reboot twice during the installation of the update. Users should not turn off the device until the home screen appears.

If the update notification/prompt is not received via a push notification, it can be checked and initiated manually via the Settings > System > System Updates menu path.

Asus ZenFone 5Z: Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display with a notch. It has a resolution of 2246x1080 and hence an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The back of the phone sports a 12MP+8MP dual camera setup with OIS and PDAF. The front of the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with 24mm field-of-view.

The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with connectivity options that include WiFi, dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C.

