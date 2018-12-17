A how-to guide on Google Shopping
Google aims to support the entire retail ecosystem — from shopping sites and large retailers to small local shops — by giving them access to the tools, technology, and scale to thrive in the new digital economy
Tech giant Google recently unveiled ‘Google Shopping’ in India that allows users to easily filter through offers, review prices from multiple retailers and find products that they are looking for.
Google Shopping is a connector between retailers and consumers, and the transaction and delivery of products is handled by the merchant.
How to use Google Shopping:
A personalised experience is available across various Google products — a Shopping home page, Shopping tab on Google Search and through Google Lens. You can get redirected to the home page by clicking here. Customers can see trending products across different categories, various deals, and compare prices using this feature.
Under the Shopping tab in Google Search, users can search for products and see prices from across multiple retailers.
The ‘Style Search’ option in Google Lens allows users to find products such as clothes, furniture, and home decor, by simply pointing the Lens app from their smartphones.
For retailers, the company is also offering its ‘Merchant Center’ in Hindi, which allows the sellers to list their products for Google Shopping, without paying for ad campaigns.
Merchants will not have to pay any fee for listing their products for Google Shopping.
Users with entry-level smartphone will also get the same Google Shopping experience thanks to the new feature’s availability as a Progressive Web App (PWA).
