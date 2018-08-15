Xiaomi’s Mi 8 gets an 8GB RAM version in China

Xiaomi Mi 8 features a notched 6.21-inch AMOLED display

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi launched an upgraded version of the Mi 8 in China. The phone now comes in an 8GB RAM version, a configuration which was limited only to the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The 8GB RAM/128GB ROM version of the Mi 8 is selling for 3,299 Yuan which is about Rs 33,000. There’s no word on the Mi 8’s launch in India yet.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi 8’s 8GB shares all of its specifications with the original variant of the Mi 8. The only bump is in the RAM and internal storage.

So the new version will also feature the same 6.21-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2248x1080 as the original variant.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Mi 8 is known to be the cheapest phone in the Chinese market to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor.

To click photos, the Mi 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup with 12MP+12MP sensors. One camera is a wide angle camera while the other is a zoom camera. The primary camera has an aperture of f/1.8 while the secondary camera has an f/2.4 aperture.The two cameras also come with Optical Image Stabilisation and AI scene detection which is capable of detecting 200 scenes over 25 categories. To click selfies the phone comes with a 20MP front facing camera armed with AI.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9.5 custom ROM.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.