Samsung foldable smartphones: What to expect, price and release

Justin Denison, Samsung Electronics senior vice president of Mobile Product Marketing, speaks during the unveiling of Samsung’s new foldable screen smart phone, during the Samsung Developers Conference in San Francisco. Photo: AP

After weeks of teasing, Samsung finally unveiled its foldable phone on Wednesday. The South Korean technology company calls its foldable phone technology Infinity Flex Display. Samsung provided a glimpse of the device at its developer conference in San Francisco. The foldable phone promises a screen of a small tablet in a pocket-sized device. The company said it would be ready for mass production of the devices in coming months.

Here are the salient characteristics of upcoming flexible phones:

No separate displays:

There are many foldable devices already available in the market such as the ZTE Axon M. But unlike these devices, which have two separate displays and fold in the middle (like a book), the Samsung smartphones are expected to set the ball rolling with single, flexible screens. Samsung’s Infinity Flex Display will allow you to open and close the device over and over without any degradation.



ZTE Axon M. Image: AT&T

No cases:

The screens of folding devices must be flexible, so it will be much harder to crack the phone’s display. The material to be used for the Infinity Flex Display has still not been disclosed, but plastic OLED and LCD will surely be the top choices. The foldable phones will definitely help us bid adieu to cracked screens and costly repairs.

Multitasking:

With Samsung’s Multi Active Window, the foldable phone can run up to three apps at the same time. This will help developers to provide additional functionality in game apps.

Camera:

There are strong chances that technology companies can root for one main instead of separate front and rear cameras on flexible display phones, especially outward folding devices. The one main camera can act as both the front and rear cameras depending on whether the device is open or closed.

Price:

The devices are expected to cost more than $1,000. A California-based company, Royole Corp, has priced FlexPai foldable-screen phone’s developer edition at $1,318 for 128 GB of storage and $1,469 for 256 GB.