F&D T388 Soundbar review: An affordable way of making your TV sound much better

Irrespective of how much you may spend on a new television for your home, chances are that the audio quality will disappoint you. This is more so, if you are buying a more affordable television—speakers sound sharp, don’t have enough depth and the bass frequencies seem to not even exist anymore. This means that you are pretty much forced to invest in a separate speaker setup. A soundbar is a good option at this time, since it doesn’t take up much space, and significantly upgrades the audio experience.

The Fenda Audio, also known as F&D T388 Soundbar, is priced at Rs14,990 and doesn’t really have any genuine rivals, considering what all it brings to the table.

What you get is a soundbar, which hosts two 2-inch audio drivers and a 1-inch tweeter for vocals and mid-range frequencies. Then there is a separate, and wireless, subwoofer. This second element is quite rare in soundbar in this price range, which adds a lot of value to the T388. The set-up is quite simple. The T388 Soundbar has multiple audio inputs, including optical, coaxial and analog input ports, as well as Bluetooth, if you wish to pair your phone or tablet with this to occasionally stream music too, when not using this while watching TV. Optical inputs are quite rare in soundbars in this price range, and optical audio connectivity between your TV and the soundbar is ideal for the best sound quality. The wireless subwoofer gets paired with the soundbar in a matter of seconds, and every time you switch on the soundbar to watch TV, the subwoofer connects with the T388 almost instantly.

Sound quality is, in most use cases, genuinely better than what we would expect from similarly priced soundbar options. Irrespective of what genre of content you may be watching, the sound is flexible enough to adapt. If you are a movie buff, the really good detailing and some amount of surround sound effect will impress, because a gun fired from the left to right of the visual will largely give you an essence of the direction of sound. Bass is great too, and you can tweak the bass depth via the controls on the remote—this is great for movies as well as music listening.

The only slight shortcoming with sound that we noticed at times is that the mid-range frequencies sometimes don’t sound rich enough, which means you will reach for the remote to increase the volume slightly to understand the spoken word better.

In terms of design, the two pieces of the T388 Soundbar package are dressed in black colour, alternating between glossy and matte finishes. The soundbar itself is like a flat slab, which is a positive since that means it can be installed in the tightest of spaces. However, it isn’t entirely the thinnest soundbar you’ll ever buy, and chances are, you will not be able to place this beneath your TV or even in front of it—this is perhaps the case with most soundbars, and design is something you will need to measure depending on the space where you want to keep this.

At this price, we cannot find much that is wrong with the F&D T388 Soundbar. In fact, it does what it is supposed to do—significantly improve the quality of the TV viewing experience. Buy this for the affordable price, the excellent bass and the dedicated subwoofer that really makes movies and TV shows quite enjoyable.