 Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers - Livemint
Facebook’s bounty program will reward people with first-hand knowledge, evidence of an app collecting, transferring user data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for political influence
Last Published: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 09 05 PM IST
David Shepardson
The announcement comes ahead of congressional hearings, where Mark Zuckerberg will be asked how up to 87 mn users’ data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. Photo: Bloomberg
The announcement comes ahead of congressional hearings, where Mark Zuckerberg will be asked how up to 87 mn users’ data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. Photo: Bloomberg

Washington: Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it is launching a “data abuse” bounty program to reward people who report misuse of data by app developers.

The announcement comes ahead of two days of congressional hearings starting on Tuesday, where Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will be asked how up to 87 million Facebook users’ data was improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and evidence of a Facebook platform app collecting and transferring user data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 08 54 PM IST
Topics: Facebook Facebook bounty program Facebook data privacy app developers Cambridge Analytica

