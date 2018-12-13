OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition special sale in Delhi today: Price, what’s new, offers

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has a very understated look with Papaya Orange accents.

To celebrate its 5th anniversary, OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition on December 12. The new OnePlus 6T with McLaren’s trademark Papaya Orange accents will retail at Rs 50,999. The OnePlus 6T McLaren will be exclusively sold in a special sale on 13 December 2018 at the OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

The open sale of the new device begins on 15 December 2018.The device will be available for purchase online on Amazon.in and oneplus.in. For offline purchase, buyers can head to OnePlus exclusive offline stores in key cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Customers will also be able to avail several offers between 15 to 24 December on the newly announced OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition as well as other OnePlus 6T variants.

These include a Rs 2,000 cashback on all EMI transactions on Axis Bank cards or Rs 1,500 cashback on all transactions made using Axis Bank credit or debit cards across all offline and online platforms.

There’s also a no-cost EMI option on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

An additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of any old OnePlus handset and Rs 2,000 off on exchange of other devices will also be given.

OnePlus claims this is the company’s fastest handset yet with a combination of 10 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and OnePlus’ new charging technology, WARP Charge 30. Beneath the glass back of the phone, OnePlus is using a new design that resembles carbon fiber.

Apart from these new features, customers will also get McLaren’s logo, the iconic Speedmark, recreated in McLaren-designed F1 AA grade carbon fiber. OnePlus claims over six F1 cars’ worth of carbon fiber were used in the production of the Speedmarks. Customers will also get a book celebrating the history of both companies.

Beyond the new design, 10GB of RAM and WARP charging, there’s not much of a difference between the McLaren Edition and a regular OnePlus 6T. You get the same OxygenOS 9 UI running on Android Pie, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, camera module on the rear and front and even the same 6.4-inch optic-AMOLED display.