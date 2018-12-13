How to enhance your immersive experience in the virtual world

For a wholly immersive VR experience, there is the Teslasuit, a full body suit with haptic feedback system

New Delhi: Virtual reality (VR) is gaining traction. It immerses users into a virtual 3D world where they can experience the visuals as if they are in them and not looking from outside.

To interact with objects in the virtual world, there are hand-held controllers, which are often not very intuitive to use when it comes to simulating the touch experience in the virtual world. To offer a more realistic experience, tech companies in the VR space are experimenting with wearables such as bodysuits, gloves and shoes.

For a wholly immersive VR experience, there is the Teslasuit, a full body suit with haptic feedback system, which transmits sensations to the body by neuromuscular electrical stimulation, allowing users to touch and feel any virtual object inside the VR world. Its climate control system will let users feel the temperature in the virtual world, while the motion capture sensors will allow full body motion tracking, and make the body feel more connected to the virtual environment.

Developed by a London-based start-up, Teslasuit has been named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in virtual and augmented reality.

Among other options there are the Plexus VR gloves which work with existing VR platforms including Oculus Rift, SteamVR and Microsoft’s Mixed Reality VR. Developed by San Francisco-based Plexus Immersive Corp., the Plexus VR glove is made of silicon fibre with haptic feedback built into every finger. It can also track every single joint position of the finger to offer a real-world-like dexterity with objects in the virtual world. Priced at $240 it is available on the company’s website.

Taclim VR shoes are also worth watching out for. They have built-in nine-axis sensors to create varying walking sensations based on the environment. So, walking in a virtual world over sand, grassland or rock will be a totally different experience. Similarly, when a user kicks a person wearing an armour he will feel the pain of hitting a hard object. Developed by Japan-based Cerevo Inc., the shoes can cost between $1,000 and $1,500.