Samsung Galaxy A8+ launched in India for Rs32,900
New Delhi: Samsung India on Wednesday launched its first smartphone with dual front camera, Galaxy A8+, for Rs32,900.
The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon from 20 January.
The device boasts a 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and expandable memory of up to 256 GB, apart from a large infinity display. It has a 16MP+8MP front camera and 16 MP rear camera.
With this launch, it seems the Indian arm of the South Korean manufacturer wants to take on OnePlus 5T, which is available at the same price point.
“With Galaxy A8+, we are bringing our customers’ favourite features from our flagship smartphones, such as the infinity display and our first dual front camera with live focus to our Galaxy A series,” said Aditya Babbar, general manager, mobile business, Samsung India.
The phone comes preloaded with Samsung Pay, which allows users to transact virtually.
