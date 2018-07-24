BSNL eyes ₹650 crore revenue from partnerships with virtual network operators
BSNL has tied up with Singapore-based Plintron and AdPay for virtual network services
New Delhi: State-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has tied-up with two virtual network operators (VNOs) to generate additional revenue and boost its last mile reach.
The operator has teamed up with Singapore-based communications service provider Plintron and mobile payments gateway solutions company AdPay. BSNL expects the new revenue stream to contribute ₹650 crore in 2018-19, said Anupam Shrivastava, chairman and managing director, BSNL.
VNOs buy bulk bandwidth or talk time from a telecom operator or an internet service provider and utilizes it to sell its own branded services. It does not own either spectrum or network infrastructure. “These VNOs will buy bandwidth from us and do some value addition such as car insurance, content, etc., and sell to end-customers,” Shrivastava said, adding that this also helps BSNL to add more subscribers.
“Tariffs will be decided mutually and they are free to do their own branding,” he added.
As many as 67 entities have secured VNO licences from the department of telecommunications. Until recently, VNOs paid a licence fee and spectrum usage charges in addition to the required entry fee. But the department of telecommunications on 11 July approved the removal of double taxation for VNOs and now these entities will pay tax only on value addition.
“Change in licensing conditions and removal of double taxation has infused life in the VNO business,” said Shrivastava. BSNL also aims to tie up with the remaining VNOs by the end of the current financial year.
“Tying up with VNOs is a good opportunity for BSNL as this will allow it to use their resources to the maximum as well as generate additional revenue,” said Brijendra K. Syngal, former chairman and managing director, VSNL. “BSNL will be able to generate the target revenue, unless the VNOs fail to render their services or repay their dues to the operator.”
More From Technology »
- Xiaomi Mi A2 launch highlights: Mi A2 priced at Rs 20,000, Mi A2 Lite at Rs 14,500, no word on India launch
- What is new in Honor 9N and where it stands in the affordable segment
- New antenna to accelerate data speeds on mobile devices
- Honor 9N launched in India; special offer with Jio, specifications and price
- Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite global launch in Spain: How to watch live-stream, expected specifications and price
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Barbeque Nation raises pre-IPO funding from Jhunjhunwala-backed firm
- Singapore Airlines eyes West-bound Indian passengers
- Maruti enters connected car space with telematic technology Suzuki Connect
- Privilege motion moved against PM, Sitharaman
- Govt issues advisory on lynchings, tells states to appoint nodal officers
Mark to Market »
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Hindustan Zinc needs a sign, a reversal in metal prices will do
- With Reliance Jio in no mood to relent, losses to mount for Indian telcos
- Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut